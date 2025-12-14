Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Cleared to suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melifonwu (thumb/groin) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 clash against the Steelers, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.
A pair of injuries held Melifonwu to consecutive limited practices to begin the week, but he was able to record a full session Saturday. As such, the defensive back is good to go for Monday Night Football. Melifonwu has often worked in a rotational role in the Dolphins' secondary but has logged a snap count above 50 percent in each of the team's past four games.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Able to suit up Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Questionable for TNF•
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Listed as limited again•
-
Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Estimated as limited Monday•