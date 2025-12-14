Melifonwu (thumb/groin) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 clash against the Steelers, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

A pair of injuries held Melifonwu to consecutive limited practices to begin the week, but he was able to record a full session Saturday. As such, the defensive back is good to go for Monday Night Football. Melifonwu has often worked in a rotational role in the Dolphins' secondary but has logged a snap count above 50 percent in each of the team's past four games.