Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Comes off NFI list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins activated Melifonwu (undisclosed) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Melifonwu began training camp on the NFI list, but he was able to participate in his first practice Saturday, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. The former Detroit Lion could push for a Week 1 starting role over the remainder of training camp, especially if the ankle injury Ashtyn Davis suffered last Tuesday lingers into the regular season.
