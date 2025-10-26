Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Departs with hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melifonwu is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 game against Atlanta due to a hand injury.
Melifonwu was deemed questionable around the midway point of the third quarter. He tallied three tackles prior to his exit. Fellow safety Ashtyn Davis exited with a quad injury early in the contest, so Miami has turned to Dante Trader to log snaps in the secondary.
