Melifonwu is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 game against Atlanta due to a hand injury.

Melifonwu was deemed questionable around the midway point of the third quarter. He tallied three tackles prior to his exit. Fellow safety Ashtyn Davis exited with a quad injury early in the contest, so Miami has turned to Dante Trader to log snaps in the secondary.

