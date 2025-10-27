The Dolphins estimated Melifonwu (hand) as a limited practice participant on Monday's report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Melifonwu was unable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons after sustaining a hand injury, and he finished the contest with five tackles (four solo) while playing 44 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. The Dolphins are operating on a short week as they play against the Ravens on Thursday, so Melifonwu will have less time to recover prior to that contest. With Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis (quadriceps) both dealing with injuries, the Dolphins may have to turn to Elijah Campbell or Dante Trader to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick for Week 9 against Baltimore.