The Dolphins placed Melifonwu (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Melifonwu dealt with a hamstring injury at the end of last season, but his placement on the NFI would suggest he's dealing with some sort of injury he suffered while working out away from the team. After spending the first four years of his career in Detroit, Melifonwu inked a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in March.