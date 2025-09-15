Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Melifonwu (calf) is unlikely to play in Thursday night's matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The first-year Dolphin appears to have picked up a calf injury in Miami's Week 2 loss to the Patriots, though he still managed to record four total tackles across 33 defensive snaps. While McDaniel didn't officially rule Melifonwu out for Week 3, he mentioned the difficulty of dealing with soft-tissue injuries on a short week. Melifonwu's practice participation will likely provide the the best indication of his availability Thursday night, but if he's unable to go, expect Ashtyn Davis to start alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.