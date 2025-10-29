Melifonwu (hand) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Melifonwu was also listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report. He played 86 percent of defensive snaps during Miami's win over the Falcons in Week 8 before being forced off the field due to a hand injury. With Ashtyn Davis (quadriceps) still not practicing, it will be crucial for the Dolphins' secondary if at least one of he and/or Melifonwu is able to suit up and start at safety versus the Ravens on Thursday.