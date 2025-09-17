Melifonwu (calf) is ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Melifonwu suffered a calf injury Week 2 against the Patriots and hasn't resumed practicing in any capacity since, making it unsurprising to see him now ruled out for Thursday Night Football. In his stead, Ashtyn Davis looks set to start alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick versus Buffalo. Melifonwu's next opportunity to retake the field will come Monday, Sept. 29 versus the Jets.