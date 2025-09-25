Melifonwu (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Melifonwu was unable to play against the Bills in Week 3 due to a calf injury that he suffered during the Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Patriots. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should suit up in Monday's AFC East clash against the Jets, barring a setback. Melifonwu has logged 10 tackles (nine solo) through two games this season.