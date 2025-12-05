default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Melifonwu (thumb/groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Melifonwu was a full participant in practice all three days this week, but he is still deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. The safety may have more nuanced play circumstances that prevent him from suiting up Sunday, but the practice logs say he is trending towards playing.

More News