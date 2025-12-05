Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Questionable for Sunday
Melifonwu (thumb/groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Melifonwu was a full participant in practice all three days this week, but he is still deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. The safety may have more nuanced play circumstances that prevent him from suiting up Sunday, but the practice logs say he is trending towards playing.
