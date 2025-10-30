The Dolphins listed Melifonwu (hand) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Melifonwu was able to practice in full Wednesday, but he isn't guaranteed to play Thursday due to a hand injury he sustained during the Dolphins' 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He would be in line to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick if Ashtyn Davis -- who is listed as doubtful due to a quad injury -- is not cleared to play. If Melifonwu and Davis were both inactive, then Elijah Campbell would likely get the starting nod at safety next to Fitzpatrick.