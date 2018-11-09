The Dolphins signed Asiata off their practice squad Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Asiata will likely serve as a reserve option for the Dolphins, with left guard Ted Larsen (neck) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers. The second-year pro served as a backup in Miami last season, and could realistically retain a depth role with the team if he shows well in Week 10.

