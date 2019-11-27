Play

The Dolphins promoted Ford to the active roster Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

After placing Jakeem Grant (ankle) on IR, the team brought up Ford to add depth to the receiver rotation. It looks like Albert Wilson (ribs) could play Sunday against the Eagles, and if he does, Ford will work as the No. 4 wideout.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories