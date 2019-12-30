Ford secured seven of nine targets for 54 yards in the Dolphins' 27-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Ford was working as the No. 3 wideout Sunday with Allen Hurns (ankle/neck) out of action, and the third-year receiver put his opportunity to good use. Ford's reception and target totals checked in behind only those of DeVante Parker's for the Dolphins on the afternoon, and his final grab of the day, a five-yard catch with 29 seconds remaining down to the Patriots' four-yard line, set up the eventual game-winning touchdown to Mike Gesicki. The Virginia Tech product heads into the offseason with momentum, finishing the campaign with 21 receptions (29 targets) for 235 yards over his last four contests.