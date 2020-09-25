Ford caught both his targets for 14 yards during Thursday's 31-13 win over the Jaguars.

Ford had seven catches for 76 yards Week 2, but he took a clear back seat to all of DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Mike Gesicki and Myles Gaskin in the passing game during Thursday's victory. The 24-year-old looks destined to continue splitting No. 3 WR reps with Jakeem Grant, a role which will make him difficult to trust as a fantasy option in Miami's low-floor offense.