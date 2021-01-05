Ford caught three of seven targets for 37 yards during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Ford performed to a relatively consistent level in 2020, securing 28 of 44 targets for a career-high 276 yards through 10 games with the Dolphins. He had a fairly uncharacteristic struggle with drops during the season finale, however, though what at first appeared to be his most egregious mistake of the day turned out to have been the result of a Bills' deflection. The 24-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.