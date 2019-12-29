Ford is in line to serve as the team's No. 3 receiver with Allen Hurns (ankle/neck) inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Ford was productive in the Week 16 overtime win against the Bengals, bringing in five of six targets for 68 yards. He'll have a chance to build on his production Sunday with Hurns out of action, although he'll face one of the toughest secondaries in the league in that of the Patriots' shutdown unit.