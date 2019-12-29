Play

Ford is in line to serve as the team's No. 3 receiver with Allen Hurns (ankle/neck) inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Ford was productive in the Week 16 overtime win against the Bengals, bringing in five of six targets for 68 yards. He'll have a chance to build on his production Sunday with Hurns out of action, although he'll face one of the toughest secondaries in the league in that of the Patriots' shutdown unit.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends