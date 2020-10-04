Ford secured four of 10 targets for 48 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The 2017 seventh-round pick put together his second-best reception tally of the season in the loss while notably checking in second in catches, receiving yards and targets to DeVante Parker. Ford appears to have quickly grasped the intricacies of coordinator Chan Gailey's offense, now having recorded 15 grabs for 151 yards on 26 targets through four games. Whether he's surpassed Preston Williams for the No. 2 receiver job for all practical purposes remains to be seen, but Ford will have another opportunity to build up his numbers in a Week 5 road battle against the 49ers.