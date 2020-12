Ford reeled in all three of his targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 22-12 won over the Patriots.

Ford had a brief stint with the Patriots back in November, so his matchup on Sunday may technically have qualified as a 'revenge game.' With DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) both absent last weekend, and Preston Williams (foot) still on IR, Ford was afforded an opportunity to handle a season-high 54 offensive snaps (74 percent).