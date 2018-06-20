Ford (knee) is healthy and will battle for a depth position during training camp, Andy Cohen of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Ford racked up back-to-back, 1000-plus yard seasons in college before entering the NFL in 2017, but knee surgery derailed his entire rookie campaign. Head coach Adam Gase pointed out the improvements Ford has made while preparing for the 2018 season. Therefore, with a sixth wideout position up for grabs in Miami, the Virginia Tech product will be given every opportunity to take it.

