The Dolphins elevated Ford from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ford will bring an ounce of familiarity with New England's scheme into the mix Sunday, as he briefly spent time there after being traded by the Dolphins for a late-round pick back in November. The young receiver then came full circle after being cut by the Patriots, as the Dolphins picked him back up. If DeVante Parker (hamstring) and/or Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are limited or forced to miss time Sunday, Ford could play a notable role on offense.