Ford arrived to training camp with a swollen knee, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It is unclear how Ford injured his knee or the severity of the issue. The undrafted rookie will be competing for a spot on the final roster, so it will be advantageous for him to participate sooner than later in training camp.

