Play

Ford caught six of nine targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.

Ford led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, taking over as Ryan Fitzpatrick's favorite target after DeVante Parker exited with a concussion. With a matchup against the vulnerable Giants secondary Week 15, Ford could turn into an intriguing streaming option if Parker sits out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories