Ford hauled in two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Ford only averaged 6.5 yards per catch, but he was one of five pass catchers for Miami with exactly four targets Sunday. The 24-year-old put together a strong final four weeks during the 2019 campaign, he won't warrant fantasy consideration in most formats until the Dolphins' offense manages to start consistently producing.

