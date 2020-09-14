Ford hauled in two of four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.
Ford only averaged 6.5 yards per catch, but he was one of five pass catchers for Miami with exactly four targets Sunday. The 24-year-old put together a strong final four weeks during the 2019 campaign, he won't warrant fantasy consideration in most formats until the Dolphins' offense manages to start consistently producing.
More News
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Poised to benefit from opt-outs•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Tendered by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Capitalizes on expanded opportunity•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Extra opportunity on tap Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Steps up in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Leading receiver in loss•