Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Not close to returning
Ford (knee) is not expected to be healthy enough to return anytime soon, Charles Trainor of The Miami Herald reports.
Ford is still recovering from knee surgery he went through in early August to repair his meniscus. He still has not been given a specific timetable, but chances are that he will not be ready for the start of the regular season.
