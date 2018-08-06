Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Not practicing fully
Ford (shoulder) participated in non-contact drills in practice Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ford's shoulder issue is unrelated to the meniscus injury which caused him to miss the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. The 22-year-old will need to get healthy sooner rather than later, given that he is competing with Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo for the team's WR. 5 spot, and likely for a roster spot as well.
