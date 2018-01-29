Ford (knee) is on schedule to return for the Dolphins' offseason program, Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Ford fell into Miami's lap in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, likely due to his disappointing performance at last year's combine. However, the lanky receiver injured his meniscus prior to training camp and wasn't available to play at any point during his rookie season. He was seen running in December, though, and appears to have avoided any setbacks in his recovery. With Jarvis Landry an unrestricted free agent and Leonte Carroo's (undisclosed) health a question mark, Ford is a name to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy formats ahead of the 2018 campaign given his production at the collegiate level, where he caught 154 passes for 2,258 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Virginia Tech.