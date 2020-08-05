Ford has a nice opportunity after teammates Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out of the 2020 season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Ford handled the No. 3 receiver role over the final four weeks of last season, grabbing 21 of 29 targets for 235 yards. He could now enter training camp with a top-three spot in Chan Gailey's offense, as the only other Miami wideouts with significant NFL experience are DeVante Parker, Preston Williams (knee) and Jakeem Grant. Even if the Dolphins add a few bodies in the coming weeks, Ford should have a role in the Week 1 gameplan.