Ford was signed to the Dolphins' 53-man roster Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old spent the preseason with the Dolphins and joined the team's practice squad after failing to survive roster cutdowns at the start of September, but he'll make his way to the active roster ahead of Week 4. Ford could serve as Miami's No. 4 wide receiver against the Chargers on Sunday should Albert Wilson (calf) and Allen Hurns (concussion) be unable to suit up.

