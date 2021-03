Ford will become an unrestricted free agent, as the Dolphins aren't tendering him, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ford had some opportunities to step up with injuries ravaging Miami's receiving corps last season but didn't stand out when given the chance, finishing the season with 28 catches for 276 yards in 10 games. The 25-year-old receiver will likely get a training camp invite somewhere, but he's unlikely to earn much, if any, guaranteed money.