Ford did not receive a single target during Sunday's 24-0 win against the Jets.
Ford's 18 offensive snaps were a season worst, but his involvement may have faded over the course of the game because of Miami carrying a three-possession lead into the halftime break. The 2017 seventh-round pick averaged 3.4 catches and 38.4 receiving yards per game Weeks 1 through 5, with his breakout performance coming by way of a seven-catch, 76-yard outing Sept. 20 against Buffalo. Emerging from the Week 7 bye, Ford will be catching passes from rookie Tua Tagovailoa in a matchup against the Rams' fourth-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Snags two passes in blowout win•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Four grabs in Week 4 loss•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Comes down to earth Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Steps up in Week 2 loss•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Minimal impact in loss•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Poised to benefit from opt-outs•