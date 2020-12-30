The Dolphins signed Ford to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ford elevated from the practice squad for last Saturday's narrow win over the Raiders, in which he caught four of five targets for 37 yards. With DeVante Parker (hamstring) still iffy for Week 17 and Jakeem Grant (ankle) potentially out multiple weeks, Ford has now earned a secure spot on the active roster. He could be in the mix for No. 3 receiver reps against the Bills on Sunday if Parker can't go.