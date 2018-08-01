Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Skips practice with shoulder injury
Ford did not participate in Wednesday's practice session due to a shoulder injury, Andre Fernanzdez of the Miami Herald reports.
After spending all of 2017 on injured reserve due to a meniscus injury, Ford was expected to battle for a 53-man roster spot during training camp this season. He was indeed healthy for the offseason program, but his pursuit will temporarily be put on hold by an unrelated shoulder issue. Consider him day-to-day unless additional information reveals something more severe.
