Ford corralled both of his targets for 23 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-17 win against the 49ers.

Ford attracted a career-high 10 targets during the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to Seattle, but he was held quiet Week 5 despite Miami posting its highest point total since Oct. 25 of the 2015 season. The 24-year-old's 10-target outing wasn't a complete enigma, as he also garnered nine targets Week 2 against the Bills, as well as five targets in the season opener against New England. Ford remains the Dolphins' No. 3 WR option heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Jets' bottom-10 pass defense.