Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Steps up in OT win
Ford caught five of six targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals.
Ford saw increased work in three-receiver sets after Allen Hurns (shoulder) exited Week 16's contest, resulting in an uptick in target volume behind DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson. The third-year pro has flashed down the stretch when injuries to Miami's top wideouts allow him to play a larger role, but he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes until such time as he climbs the depth chart.
