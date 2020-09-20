Ford brought in seven of nine targets for 76 yards in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Despite the fact DeVante Parker was able to play through a questionable designation due to a hamstring injury, Ford still played a major role as the No. 3 receiver. The third-year pro ultimately checked in second in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the Dolphins to tight end Mike Gesicki, meaning he set the pace for the wideouts. Ford had only logged four targets in Week 1, but in a Chan Gailey-coordinated offense that has traditionally generated solid production for what were previously complementary receivers, he may have some upside. Ford won't have to wait long to try and build on Sunday's numbers, as the Dolphins will take on the Jaguars in a Week 3 road battle Thursday night.