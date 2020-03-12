Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Tendered by Dolphins
The Dolphins tendered Ford to a one-year contract Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ford performed admirably when called upon as Miami's No. 3 receiver down the stretch of the 2019 campaign, hauling in 21 catches for 235 yards across the final four weeks of the season. He stands to compete with the likes of Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson for reserve snaps in 2020.
More News
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Capitalizes on expanded opportunity•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Extra opportunity on tap Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Steps up in OT win•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Bumps up to active roster•
-
Isaiah Ford: Lands on Miami's practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...