Play

The Dolphins tendered Ford to a one-year contract Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ford performed admirably when called upon as Miami's No. 3 receiver down the stretch of the 2019 campaign, hauling in 21 catches for 235 yards across the final four weeks of the season. He stands to compete with the likes of Allen Hurns, Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson for reserve snaps in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories