Dolphins' Isaiah Ford: Two catches in debut
Ford caught two of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.
Ford was promoted from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's contest to provide Miami's wide receiver corps with some depth. Albert Wilson (hip/calf), Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and Allen Hurns (concussion) all still nursing injuries. If the Dolphins' receivers aren't able to get healthy during the team's bye week, Ford could be in line for notable opportunities on offense behind DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.
