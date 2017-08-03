Ford underwent knee surgery Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports.

Ford arrived to training camp with a swollen knee last week, though his issue actually turned out to be a meniscus injury. While his timeline for a return is uncertain, he'll likely be out at least a couple of months.

