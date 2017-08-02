Ford (knee) is awaiting a second opinion on his meniscus injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The rookie receiver's start to his career may be on the verge of landing before it could ever takeoff. The second opinion that Ford will receive will look to either confirm or deny any meniscus damage that would require surgery. Although we'll have to wait for further reports, it doesn't appear to look good for Ford.

