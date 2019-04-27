Dolphins' Isaiah Prince: Selected by Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Prince in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

A hulking figure measuring in at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Prince was voted a team captain and first-team all-conference player during his senior season at Ohio State. That being said, there's plenty of question marks regarding Prince's ability to maintain leverage at the NFL level, particularly against quicker, more athletic defensive lineman.

