Wilson has been traded to the Dolphins along with a seventh-rounder 2022 in exchange for a 2021 seventh-rounder in 2021, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The price fro Wilson, the Titans' first-round draft pick in 2020, is shockingly low, but goes to show how far fractured his relationship with Tennessee had become. He played only four snaps during his rookie season and was eventually placed on the non-football injury list in December. Prior to that, he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice. On top of all that, he also had a couple run-ins with the law. He will now look for a fresh start in Miami.