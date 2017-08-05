Faciane (knee) signed with the Dolphins on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports

Faciane ended last season on the practice squad in Buffalo and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI in May. The Dolphins are struggling with injuries, so Faciane was brought in for extra competition.

