Dolphins' Isame Faciane: Accepts new contract
Faciane (knee) signed with the Dolphins on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports
Faciane ended last season on the practice squad in Buffalo and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI in May. The Dolphins are struggling with injuries, so Faciane was brought in for extra competition.
