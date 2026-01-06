Jones made four tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Patriots.

Jones compiled a career-high 77 tackles (49 solo) across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, plus six passes defensed, including one interception, and two forced fumbles. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but given the tremendous amount of question marks looming for the Dolphins' cornerback corps, both sides could have mutual interest in a reunion.