Jones logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defense during the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jones recorded double-digit tackles for the first time in his four-year NFL career Sunday, and his eight solo stops were also a career best. He joined the Dolphins on a one-year contract in late July after being released by the Raiders in April, and through 16 regular-season games he has accumulated 73 tackles (47 solo), six pass defenses and two forced fumbles.