Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a new addition to Friday's injury report, and the cornerback being unable to log full practice participation puts his status for Monday's game in jeopardy. The starter will have one more practice to upgrade back to a full participant and potentially avoid an injury designation for Monday's game. If the 27-year-old is unable to play, Ethan Bonner would likely start the game at outside cornerback.