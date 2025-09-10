Jones recorded eight tackles (three solo) in the Dolphins' loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Jones played all 73 defensive snaps as a starting outside cornerback for the Dolphins and also recorded one pass breakup. In a Miami secondary that has been stripped down by injuries and trades since the end of last season, Jones figures to be relied on for heavy snaps in 2025. His eight tackles were fourth-most on the team against the Colts.