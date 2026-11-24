Rodriguez recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Bills.

With Miami trailing 20-3 in the second quarter, Rodriguez picked off Josh Allen and returned it to Buffalo's 22-yard line to help set up a Dolphins field goal. It was the second-round rookie linebacker's second interception of the season, and his 13 tackles were Rodriguez's third-most in a single game. He's up to 93 tackles (44 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble on 99 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps.