Brissett (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Though Brissett is available Sunday, he's slated to return to a backup role with Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) active versus Jacksonville and slated to reclaim his starting QB role. Meanwhile, fellow signal-caller Reid Sinnett is inactive for the contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Questionable for London game•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Remains limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Still sore Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Two TDs, two turnovers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Stays in Sunday's game•