Brissett (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Brissett turned in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday while managing the sore hamstring, seemingly putting him on track to be available Sunday against the Jaguars in London even if he happens to be 100 percent. Whether Brissett draws a fourth straight start remains to be seen, however, as the Dolphins designated Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) to return from injured reserve Tuesday and could activate him in advance of the Week 6 contest. The Dolphins would likely make a decision on Tagovailoa's status by Friday or Saturday, but if the second-year signal-caller is available, Brissett would likely move back into the No. 2 role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Still sore Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Two TDs, two turnovers in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Stays in Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett: Improved play not enough Sunday•